History has well documented the fact that mosquitoes have plagued mankind for thousands of years, and they continue to be a growing threat in much of the world today. In 1821, when the United States officially took control of Florida, Virginia Congressman John Randolph declared it “a land of swamps, of quagmires, of frogs and alligators and mosquitoes! A man, sir, would not immigrate into Florida — and no, not from Hell itself.”

Development continued to be very slow in Florida for the next 100 years as mosquitoes remained a major detriment as both a nuisance pest and a major disease vector. There were many large epidemics of yellow fever, dengue fever and malaria in Florida during this period, with many associated deaths. The Florida Keys were often times at the center of these disease outbreaks. In the early 1920s, an epidemic of dengue fever began in Miami and swept through the entire state, infecting more than 200,000 people when the state’s population was just over one million.