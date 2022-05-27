The past year or two have brought unprecedented attention to Florida’s classrooms.
First there was the great mask debate. Some school districts favored requiring masks during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet Gov. DeSantis and his surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, were against that idea. They hated the idea so much that school districts that required masks — Sarasota was one — were threatened with financial penalties.
This was a main ingredient for upheaval at school board meetings. Parents against masks decried the policy at meetings and often became disruptive — again, Sarasota County is an example.
Then we had the Critical Race Theory flap. Republican lawmakers accused school districts of sneaking in CRT teachings. This reached a crescendo recently when the state banned dozens of books — including math books — that supposedly had CRT engrained in the equations.
One of the most controversial actions taken by DeSantis and lawmakers was the Parents Rights in Education bill. It outlawed any discussion about gender or sex to students through third grade. Protests over this legislation were strong, whipped up by LGBTQ rights advocates who felt it sent the wrong message and would be confusing to teachers as to what they could say and do in class.
The Legislature has taken a tough stance and long look at what is going on in our schools. And its GOP members have signaled they are going to have more say in what is being taught — and maybe even who is elected to school boards.
But, there are about 340,000 students who will likely never have to deal with these new rules. Those are students enrolled in Florida’s charter and private schools.
According to the Florida Department of Education website, “private schools are not subject to school definitions and requirements specified in education statutes, and they are not under the jurisdiction of the Department of Education. Private elementary and secondary schools are not licensed, approved, accredited or regulated by the Department of Education.”
They do, however, operate with funding provided by the local school district. That funding, of course, comes from Florida taxpayers and is taken out of a pot that would normally be used to bolster the finances of the public schools in the district.
The exemption from state laws also applies to the controversial HB 1467, which addresses, among other things, how school books are selected. That law relates to duties of the district school board but does not apply to charters. District schools are run by elected school boards, funded by state and local taxes and come under Department of Education’s jurisdiction, Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, told the Tampa Bay Times. Charters, however, are run privately with unelected boards that have contractual relationships with the school districts, he explained.
Sen. Dennis Baxley, the Senate bill sponsor, agreed the law would be applied to public schools — not the nontraditional charters.
We have some great charter and private schools in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. They serve a need. But to exclude them from state laws just does not seem fair. We believe if these new guidelines and laws are supposed to be good for one set of students, they should be good for all Florida students.
— Charlotte County Sun