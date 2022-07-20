Nate Monroe, a political columnist at the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, has a few things in common with the Orlando Sentinel’s Scott Maxwell, and with other top-notch members of their tribe across the country.

First, he knows his stuff — many North Florida skeletons have been rooted up by Monroe’s sniffing around. Second, when he unleashes his scorn on self-dealing local and state politicians and business leaders, they know they’ve been stung. Last, any attempt to bully or intimidate him only fuels his determination to get at the truth.