Cheers: To the City of Key West and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, as they recently partnered to remind visitors and residents that masks are required to be worn in Key West. The TDC has funded an additional two dozen pole banners for the city’s busiest commercial areas, and Key West is using portable electronic dynamic messaging signs to better inform arriving visitors of the city’s strict mask ordinance.
Cheers: To the recent brush of cooler weather, a welcomed change for full-time residents of the Florida Keys. While most of us are here for the sunshine and warmth, a brief change in the weather gives many a chance to break out clothing that hasn’t been worn since last February. This is, unless those pandemic pounds have made some clothing unwearable.
Cheers: To Monroe County Commissioners, who are looking for ways to make sure local health care operators and government agencies are prepared for when COVID-19 vaccines are available to Florida Keys residents. The county also is seeking more data on how many Monroe County residents who contracted the virus have been transported to mainland hospitals, which they believe will provide a better understanding of the severity of the pandemic in the island chain.
Cheers: To the Florida Department of Transportation, which recently announced its five-year roadway plan for the Florida Keys. Resurfacing U.S. 1 ranks high on the list, as well as elevating roads in the face of sea-level rise and current flooding issues. Of note, FDOT has $3.78 million budgeted for Keys projects in 2021-22. During the next five years, there will be $59 million budgeted for road resurfacing and $13 million for bridgework.
Cheers: To the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee, which is looking for ways to move people to and between the different Keys, while also decreasing the need for vehicles on the county’s main highway. The group heard recently from two companies promoting the idea of water taxis, Water Transportation Alternatives and Pacific Mobility Group. While no decisions were made by the committee, it’s noteworthy that fresh, new options are being considered to help alleviate some of the traffic concerns on U.S. 1.
Cheers: To Capt. Derek Paul, who took control as commander of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sub-station in Islamorada, replacing Major Corey Bryan, who will officially retire at the end of the year. Capt. Paul has served the community throughout his professional career, first as a firefighter and for the past 23 years in law enforcement throughout the Keys.
