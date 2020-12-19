Cheers: To the graduates of The College of the Florida Keys’ Class of 2020. The 200 students who successfully completed programs in areas such as business, nursing, culinary, paramedic and marine engineering achieved well-deserved milestones. Their success is a testament to their commitment to excellence. COVID-19 is just the most visible obstacle that stood in their path as they pursued careers in fields that are desperate for new talent. Many of the students fought other personal, financial/economic and emotional challenges as they found the strength to persevere. When there is much that is not functioning in our community, it gives us hope that these graduates will use their knowledge to make positive differences.
Cheers: To all Monroe County school students who just finished their first semester. These students have shown incredible resilience through these trying times and have now made it halfway through the year!
Cheers: To those who have had encounters with the deadly COVID-19 and have survived. We have focused so much on the number of deaths resulting from the virus and it must never be taken lightly. Human life can never undervalued or overvalued. We possess the will to survive and many more of us have battled and survived the virus. While we honor the memories of those we have lost, we should celebrate those who have battled back after being infected.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, for its work to apprehend a second suspect in the July murder of a Stock Island man. MCSO worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement officials in Mexico to capture Mayque Marin Gomez, Gomez was wanted, along with his brother Jose Luis Espinosa Gomez, who is already jailed on Stock Island, in the shooting death of Jose Manuel Clemente.
Cheers: To the Tropic Cinema, selected as a satellite screen for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival, which is scheduled from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3. The downtown cinema will be creating and hosting satellite screen events centered on selections from the renowned festival, which features numerous films making their world premiere. Program details will be available later this month, according to theater officials.
Cheers: To John Pennekemp Coral Reef State Park, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The first undersea park in the United States has become a national treasure, offering camping, diving, snorkeling and exploring to its myriad visitors. And a tip of the hat to the federal state park system, which is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.
Cheers: To the beautiful and creative holiday decorations popping up all over Keys homes. They prove the undaunted spirit of our citizens in the face of the pandemic. Take an evening drive for a guaranteed lift to the spirits!
Cheers: To Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland and his staff at Key West International Airport for continuing to bring in new air carriers to the airport, such as the addition of two new JetBlue routes. Also, they continue to maintain the existing carriers, despite the financial impacts of COVID-19.
Jeers: To the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board, which this week approved a draft rule for a two-month seasonal closure at Western Dry Rocks. Despite major pro-fishing groups and Keys anglers calling for a four-month closure, the board decided on the rule and plans to hold public workshops in January before a final rule in February. The closure would protect the area, which is known as a major spawning area for mutton snapper, permit and other fish.
— The Citizen