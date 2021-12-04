Cheers: To the end of a very (knock on wood) quiet hurricane season. With everything the world has had to deal with, our hearts go out to those communities that suffered hurricane impacts this year. Thanks goodness we weren’t one of them!
Jeers: To the City of Key West officials who have had ample time but have so far not been able to enact any kind of legislation to address the cruise ship referendum issue. Hence, we are once again seeing citizens pitted against each other, and the venom is escalating.
Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, as she heads to Tampa for some much-needed maintenance. The highly decorated and longest-serving is a gem of the city and the Truman Waterfront. Looking forward to her quick return.
Jeers: To what appears to be an increase in physical altercations with law enforcement officers in the Florida Keys. As if their duties aren’t already difficult enough, many have to endure increasingly violent reactions from suspects.
Cheers: To Marathon cross-county runner Pedro Zapata, who, in addition to the variety of successes he achieved this season, including being selected as The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Runner of the Year, was selected to participate in a national meet recently in Alabama.
Jeers: To Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez, who was arrested this week and charged with domestic violence battery. There are clearly issues that prevent him from effectively representing the county, which deserves better.