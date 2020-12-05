Cheers: To those who helped in the rescue of some 40 Kemp’s ridley turtles, an endangered sea turtle species. Due to ocean warming, they get tempted into feeding grounds off Cape Cod but then first fall cold snap occurred, and they were trapped with cold paralysis. Volunteers were trained and ready, swooping them up and taking them to private planes who ferry them south to our own Turtle Hospital in Marathon. After the experienced ministrations of Turtle Hospital scientists, these “frequent flyers” will be sent off into Florida’s waters.
Cheers: To philanthropist Steven Sunday, who is also the Chair of the Mayor’s Beautification Committee, for his efforts to plant more trees in Key West. Sunday has been seeking to have other philanthropists donate trees for the City of Key West. Last week, a small representative group gathered for the planting of four new trees in the historic Key West City Cemetery. Good job!
Cheers: To Plantation Key School registrar and administrative assistant Peggie Fabel, who retired from the school last month. For 15 years she greeted any and all who came to the school, and she was honored with a parade upon her retirement.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee, for exploring transportation options such as a water taxi. Committee members have suggested travelers could use water taxis as a way to get vehicles off U.S. 1, mitigating traffic problems, while enhancing the experience of visitors to the Florida Keys.
Cheers: To former Florida Keys House Representative Holly Raschein, on her new position as Director of Government Relations for AshBrit Environmental — a disaster response company. Raschein’s commitment to the Florida Keys environment and residents during her eight-year tenure as Monroe County representative was evident as she championed legislation to protect the Keys’ fragile eco-system and precious natural resources. This new position bodes well for continued concerns for the future of the island chain.
Jeers: To the continued uptick in cases of COVID-19 throughout the Keys and the state. This week, the deadly virus claimed the life of one of Key West’s most beloved citizens, Cheryl Cates, a loss that is unfathomable to our tight-knit community. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Cates family. The virus continues to wreak havoc with the lives and livelihood of our island-chain residents, as well as throughout the nation and the world, and we look forward to the promise of a vaccine in the coming weeks.
Cheers: To the efforts being made at Lower Keys Medical Center, as well as other health outlets, to screen for COVID-19 while tending to other maladies, with dispatch and medical expertise. Emergency and planned surgeries are occurring as needed and, when dictated, patients are being flown to Miami hospitals for specialized care. Not so long ago, hospital care here was much more problematic. Today, in the face of a pandemic, the dedication and skill of the LKMC administration are applauded.
