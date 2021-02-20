Cheers: To the Monroe County Commission for tasking staff to come up with a reopening plan for libraries and the Planning Department. While COVID-19 is still a very real issue, we also must start transitioning to a more normal life. Other establishments are open or are opening, and the commission and its employees are using the services; why are they immune from in-person operations where applicable?
Cheers: To the City of Key West, as it continues to work toward improving the quality of life on the island. Through community group meetings, numerous surveys and an all-day workshop, city officials have been able to identity nine areas to prioritize in the city’s three-year strategic plan, which is currently being developed.
Jeers: Once again to the Monroe County Commission for ignoring its own traffic study that shows traffic has slowed to an unacceptable level. The county commission has instead decided to change the criteria of how speed is measured. This moving of the goal posts to allow further development of the Keys ignores reality. Anyone who has driven the Keys can clearly see the problem has long passed any sense of equilibrium.
Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard for their heroic, yet tragically unsuccessful effort to find 10 missing Cubans. Living so close to our island neighbor, we have lost sight of the tragic loss of life that happens on a regular basis to so many trying to reach the freedom of our shores. Just think if 10 Key West souls were lost.
Cheers: To the 45 Keys athletes who took part in the prep girls weightlifting region finals, and to the nine lifters who advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association 1A State Finals. Three of the athletes — Marathon’s Rylan Chapa, and Key West’s Breanna Allen and Marina Goins — also found their way to the medal stand, a Keys record.
Jeers: To discourteous bicycle and scooter users, as well as others who used motorized or battery-operated gizmos on our sidewalks. Most people would probably not be offended by those who use small motorized or human-powered units on the sidewalks, but the bicycle and scooter users need to remember that sidewalks were designed with pedestrians in mind. Your powered scooter is going much faster than the average person walls and, like the battery-operated bicycles, they are very quiet. As you approach a pedestrian, it is easy enough to say, “passing on your right, or left.”
— The Citizen