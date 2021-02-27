Cheers: To Monroe County Historian and Archivist Tom Hambright, who was recently honored for his 35 years of service to the community. Anyone who has had the pleasure of listen to or working with Tom can only walk away in awe of his love and knowledge of our community. The work he has done to document and organize our history will live on for centuries.
Cheers: To the City of Key West and United Way of Collier and the Florida Keys, which have joined to provide medical care funding for unemployed residents of Key West and Stock Island via Womankind. Even during good times, it can be hard to justify a doctor’s visit when household expenses are looming, and there are undoubtedly many citizens who are in dire need of attention.
Cheers: To Keys Animal Care Center and Keys Animal Emergency Room for teaming up to provide 24/7 emergency veterinary care in Monroe County. Residents were devastated when Dr. Doug Mader’s emergency practice closed in Marathon, and pet owners can rest easier now that the void has been filled.
Jeers: To Monroe County for the gall to apply for COVID grants to fund improvements to what has become the joke named Rowell’s Marina. If this multimillion-dollar fiasco wasn’t bad enough, now the county is trying to get COVID funds to improve a park? Justify as they may try, this is a glaring example of what is wrong with government.
Cheers: To the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff for changing its recommendation on a proposed seasonal fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks reef from two months to four months. In December meeting, the FWC board approved a draft rule for Western Dry Rocks that would have set a two-month closure. However, nearly every public speaker, including members of a coalition of six major fishing groups, called on the board to close it for four months.
Cheers: To Key West for putting a renewed focus on repairing — or rebuilding — the Martin Luther King Jr. community pool on Catherine Street. To those who have used the pool, it is an oasis during the long, hot summer; its potential to unite the community having not been fully reached.
Cheers: To the Key West High School girls basketball team, which ended a 30-year stretch without a title before capturing the District 16-4A championship, and advancing to the region semifinals for the first time in the school’s history. The squad also was honored by the Key West City Commission for the accomplishments.
Cheers: To the Key West High School wrestlers who kept the school’s streak of consecutive district championships alive and earned the 12th straight title. And good luck to the 19 matsmen who advanced to Friday’s regional competition, looking to secure a spot in the upcoming 1A State Finals.
