Cheers: To Key West police officers, firefighters, fire marshals, code officers and other city staff who braved the large crowd of revelers for New Year’s Eve in the Southernmost City. Challenges to the city’s emergency directive for a 10 p.m. curfew occurred, although there were no reports of violence, and Duval Street was cleared and quiet by 11 p.m. To all who worked to preserve the directive, your diligence, professionalism and integrity are greatly appreciated.
Cheers: To our local managers and elected officials who have the unenviable test of making decisions in the interest of public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s easy to criticize, but would anyone really want to be in their shoes right now? As COVID-19 numbers continue to soar across the country and the globe, leadership in the Florida Keys is taking a stand to protect residents and visitors alike.
Cheers: To the area fishing guides providing first-hand accounts of the changes to Florida Bay. The local conservation group Florida Bay Forever/Save Our Waters recently paired area fishing guides with elected officials who are tasked with seeking state and federal funds for restoration projects.
Cheers: To residents of the Village of Islamorada who recently challenged their right to attend council meetings in person and the village’s handling of public records requests. The state Constitution guarantees the right to inspect or copy any public record made or received in connection with the official business of any public body. Village leaders say they are minimizing the number of citizens at council meetings in an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus.
Cheers: To the effective COVID-19 vaccine that is starting to appear in the Florida Keys at Lower Keys Medical Center for healthcare workers, but jeers to the 800 dosages allocated to Monroe County is far too little even to protect our most vulnerable. We need much, much more and soon!
Cheers: To the Casa Marina Resort, which is celebrating its 100th year. The resort, which encompasses more than 6 acres and 1,200 feet of beach-front property, has a storied history, serving twice as a military attachment in times of crisis. Some of the resort’s more famous guests have included writers Ernest Hemingway and Robert Frost, as well as actors Rita Hayworth and Gregory Peck.
Cheers: To the Matecumbe Methodist Church, which was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, with a bonus cheer to the Victoria Kattel, president of the Colonial Dames XVII Century Indian Key chapter, whose efforts led to the church being added. Though destroyed during the 1935 Labor Day hurricane that struck the Upper Keys, residents found ways to rebuild and preserve the church, which still stands today.
Cheers: To the end of 2020, a year in which so many lost so much, and to better days ahead in 2021. Although continued challenges are anticipated, the lessons learned in the past year can only provide guidance and direction for the new year.
— The Citizen