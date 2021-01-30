Cheers: To the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, for its new drive to help build a permanent shelter at the former Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter. Our community is accustomed to raising millions for a variety of causes, including the arts, hurricane relief and the recently completed, state-of-the-art pet shelter. CFFK’s efforts to improve situations for our community’s homeless are greatly appreciated, as are the efforts of the Cornerstone Resource Alliance, which has taken over management of the shelter.
Jeers: To Monroe County government, as residents wonder about the status of the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for the county’s overtime request during the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. There was a large public outcry at the time, leading to an end to the overtime pay, and the county administrator said the county would be reimbursed by the federal agency. Now is the time for transparency.
Cheers: To Monica Horsley, the Monroe County School District’s Teacher of the Year. The Plantation Key School teacher was chosen from a talented pool by a committee comprised of adminstrators, cirriculum team members and former teachers of the year, but the biggest vote of achievment appears to have come from her students. Congratulations!
Cheers: To all the local government entities working to appeal the revised federal flood insurance maps. If the proposed changes are wrong, they need to be corrected before they significantly increase insurance rates for local property owners.
Cheers: To those growing milkweed to feed monarch butterfly caterpillars, which are abundant in the Florida Keys right now. Since the main population in western United States and northern Mexico is crashing, our little offshoot population may one day be helpful to sustaining this beautiful butterfly.
Cheers: To Kerry Shelby on his promotion to Executive Director of Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority this week. Shelby has not only served Keys residents for 25 years at our water utility, but also as a dynamic leader at non-profit organizations including Key West Art & Historical Society, A.H. Monroe, Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and The Studios of Key West.
Jeers: To the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which recently settled an excessive force lawsuit with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Jones from a 2017 incident. Neither of the two ATF agents involved in the incident, which occurred on Sugarloaf Key following Hurricane Irma, were disciplined, despite claims by Jones that he was assaulted by the agents.
Cheers: To Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and other lawmakers, for refiling the bipartisan Restoring Resilient Reefs Act. The bill is designed to aid the ailing reef, which has been in decline for several years and is suffering from stony coral tissue loss disease. The reef is an important part of the Florida Keys’ economy, as well as being key to the area’s quality of life.
— The Citizen