Cheers: To former Key West City Commissioner Bill Verge for his suggestion as part of the city’s Charter and District Boundary Review Committee to amend the way commissioners are elected in Key West. A change to the current district system is long overdue.
Jeers: To the members of that same committee who are pushing the elimination of term limits. Term limits have proven their worth and may be the only thing preventing some commissioners from holding seats for life.
Cheers: To conservation efforts that have resulted in a rebound of the endangered Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly. Caterpillars are being hand-raised in Gainesville and re-introduced to the hardwood hammocks of the Upper Keys, which has many enthusiasts all a-flutter.
Jeers: To the California couple who did not apply for permits before clearing West Fanny Key, a well-known bird rookery. While they have been ordered by Marathon to replant all native vegetation on the island, the damage to the area’s fragile eco-system has already been done.
Cheers: To the resumption of canal restoration efforts in Monroe County, after pausing to focus on cleanup from 2017’s Hurricane Irma. The multimillion-dollar projects had been underway for the past decade, but the Category 4 storm caused the county to redirect its efforts.
Jeers: To the growing problem of health insurance coverage in the emergency rooms of Fishermen’s and Mariners hospitals, which complicates an already complex billing process. County residents deserve better, especially at times when it is a matter of life or death.
Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard in Key West, which had a busy month in September with numerous rescues and repatriations. The number of migrants seeking refuge in the United States continues to grow, and the Coast Guard has helped prevent possible deaths on the high seas.
Jeers: To the Key West City Commission, for its inability to move forward in producing ordinances to protect voters’ approval of cruise ship referendums last November. After nearly a year, we’re nowhere near where we should be in this situation. It’s time to focus on protecting the voice of voters.