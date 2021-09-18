Cheers: To Key West Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh for his balanced approach to the concerns at the Santa Clara Condominiums. While putting safety of residents first, he also considered the residents’ residence, realizing that displacing those in the 111-unit building would be hard-pressed to find housing in the current market. The building may ultimately be condemned, by Ramsingh’s compassionate approach to the issue should be commended.
Jeers: To the Monroe County Commission for its handling of the traffic issues on U.S. 1. We’ve had far too many traffic studies already and, coupled with increased marketing of the Keys, numerous road activities and continuing development along the roadway, we have reached a point where residents’ quality of life has been neglected. If commissioners really want to find — and fix — the problem, look in the rear-view mirror. It’s time to slow down this invasion of our county by motor vehicles.
Cheers: To the planned expansion of Key West International Airport. We miss the days of open bays and ceiling fans, but the airport has long needed serious expansion and the plan, as presented, seems strong. However, once again, quality of life for Key West residents should be a major concern, and enhanced oversight regarding the number of planes and hours of operation should be foremost in the minds of those directing the airport management.
Jeers: To those who continue to refuse vaccination against COVID-19 by stating it is their “personal freedom,” as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, who supports the concept. Another concept to consider: There is a devastating virus among us, killing hundreds worldwide daily. If you fight the virus, you eliminate it and there are no more deaths. It’s not a question of personal freedom, but rather an acceptance of personal responsibility to yourself and those you love.
Cheers: To the state and numerous organizations in Monroe County providing multiple community vaccination events in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. From Key West to Coral City on the mainland, efforts to provide vaccinations to all continue to grow; opportunities exist and should not be overlooked or ignored.