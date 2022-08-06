Cheers: For all that Florida Keys residents who enjoy every day. It is hot everywhere around the country and the world. Record temperatures and fires are scorching people and property along the way. While it is hot in the Keys, most residents are within very reasonable distance of water and space that can provide relief from the heatwave.
Jeers: To those running illegal charters in the Florida Keys. The U.S. Coast Guard twice in July halted charter boat operators headed to the Dry Tortugas for safety violations. We want visitors to the Keys to have an enjoyable outing without concern of losing their lives.
Cheers: To the National Night Out events held this week throughout Monroe County and across the nation. These annual events give communities the opportunity to meet with and learn about area law enforcement, emergency service members and, in some cases, get to ride on a fire truck. It’s a great idea that needs to continue.
Jeers: To those candidates who have turned to negative campaigning in an effort to defeat their opponents. The rhetoric is easy to identify and, in most cases, is merely an insult to the educated voter.
Cheers: To those candidates who provide voters with a greater understanding of their reasons for running for office, what plans they have if elected and, most importantly, refuse to take part in petty name-calling and false accusations.
Jeers: To those who injure our wildlife and animals, sometimes leading to fatalities. Whether a Key Deer or a pet parrot, those who do harm to these creatures deserve whatever penalty awaits them.
Cheers: To the SOS Callahan Community Kitchen, which recently received a highly competitive USDA Farm to School award. This grant supports their work with our schools and care centers on healthy eating and provides food for summer months when all too many of our children are food challenged.