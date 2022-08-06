Cheers: For all that Florida Keys residents who enjoy every day. It is hot everywhere around the country and the world. Record temperatures and fires are scorching people and property along the way. While it is hot in the Keys, most residents are within very reasonable distance of water and space that can provide relief from the heatwave.

Jeers: To those running illegal charters in the Florida Keys. The U.S. Coast Guard twice in July halted charter boat operators headed to the Dry Tortugas for safety violations. We want visitors to the Keys to have an enjoyable outing without concern of losing their lives.