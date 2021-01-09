Cheers: To the bar and restaurant owners who followed the emergency directive to close at 10 p.m. during the New Year’s holiday weekend. While a financial challenge to many, all should be commended for considering the greater good and health of residents and visitors. But a jeer to restaurateur Joe Walsh and others arrested New Year’s Eve. Their disrespect and disregard for the law and safety of other is offensive to the highest degree.
Cheers: Mayor Teri Johnston and City Manager Greg Veliz for what ended up being the right call imposing the 10 p.m. curfew during the New Year’s holiday weekend. It was a tough and far-from-popular choice, but that’s what good leaders do. Additional cheers to the police, fire and code officers who had to deal with the madness on Duval Street. Their professionalism contributed to the non-event of clearing Duval Street. And a special cheer to the two Key West police officers who calmly dealt with a protester, kneeling in roadway, arms uplifted, in front of police motorcycles, and lifted her out of the way.
Jeers: To the Florida Department of Health for the confusion surrounding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines in Florida and the Keys, and the delay in providing a local website and hotline for residents to register for shots. While the “Coconut Telegraph” may have contributed to the confusion, the state agency, and its corresponding local entities, have a responsibility to keep the public informed regarding the availability of vaccines and plans for distribution.
Cheers: To the City of Key West, which wasted no time directing City Manager Greg Veliz to distribute up to a half-million dollars in recently received federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds directly into the local community, including monies for rent, food and virus testing. The $500,000 is part of the $1.3 million the city will receive in Phase 3 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). Kudos to the city commissioners for recognizing the immediate needs of so many island residents and moving swiftly to provide financial assistance.
Jeers: To freshman state Sen. Jim Boyd (R-Bradenton), who introduced legislation this week that would eliminate Key West’s ability to regulate its own ports and give that authority solely to the state. In turn, if the bill — and a companion bill in the state House of Representatives (which has yet to be introduced but is expected) — were to pass, the three local referenda restricting cruise ship size and frequency that passed in November could be reversed.
Jeers: To those individuals who continue to wreak havoc along U.S. 1 through the Florida Keys, putting the onus on local law enforcement to capture perpetrators while making sure citizens of and visitors to the Keys remain safe along the sole roadway from mainland Florida. Speeding and eluding officers only increases the probability of deadly results.
— The Citizen