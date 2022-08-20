Cheers: To Monroe County students, teachers and parents as another school year begins. Let’s hope for a safe and normal year, one without pandemic or weather-related cancellations. Let’s have a year with the kind of progress and educational gains that diminish the losses of the last few years.
Jeers: To those drivers who fail to realize school has started again and don’t obey posted signage regarding the speed limit in school zones. See above.
Cheers: To nearing the end of a long, ear-piercing election season. While community forums have provided an up-close look at the candidates, the incessant negative campaigning heard on local airwaves has been unbearable.
Jeers: To those candidates who used those negative ads throughout their campaigns. Informed voters see through it and, more importantly, realize who really deserves their vote.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, as it seeks ways to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout the Keys. Monroe is in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to cyclists and pedestrians.
Jeers: To the increasing amount of inaccurate and misleading information frequently found on social media. While many blame the media, it’s the responsibility of the individual to discern fact from fiction, using active intelligence instead of emotion to determine where the truth lies.