Cheers: To Mote Marine and I.CARE, for their newest coral nursery, which just opened up in Islamorada. We need all to work together to save one of the Florida Keys’ greatest assets.
Jeers: To the proposed steel mill — yes you read that correctly, a steel mill — in Homestead. Projects like this portend a dramatic building surge coming at the top of the Keys; unfortunately, this may be inevitable.
Cheers: To FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, for his continued push to find a solution to the derelict boat problem plaguing the Keys. While we understand the lure of living on a boat, too many are in disrepair or are being used as vacation rentals. Hurricane Irma brought the problem into full view.
Jeers: To the state Department of Environmental Protection, whose rules don’t support replenishing the Australian pines at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. We suggest some officials take the time to visit the park and revel its natural beauty — you’ll soon be swayed, like so many residents and visitors.
Cheers: To the organizers of Fantasy Fest and revelers in town celebrating it this week. While not everyone’s cup of tea, we must remember that diversity of thought is part of what makes Key West so special. As long as visitors to our town are here to have fun and do no harm, then we should provide them with a great time.