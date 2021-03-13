Cheers: To State Sen. Ana Marie Rodriguez for voting against the cruise ship bill, although she submitted, but then withdrew, an amendment exempting Key West because of its status as a State Area of Critical Concern. Key West residents should keep a close eye on the progression of the Senate and House bills, both of which fly in the face of votes for referendums in last November’s elections.
Cheers: To the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its ongoing investigation into one, and possibly another, local labor supply company. These companies have been skirting the law for years and have artificially suppressed wages. However, the crackdown itself is having some impact on local businesses’ abilities to operate.
Cheers: To Key West City Commissioners and Mayor Teri Johnston for having the mechanism in place to move forward with the search for a new city manager, following the resignation of Greg Veliz, who is leaving to assume the deputy executive director post with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority. It is important for the city to reach out for qualified candidates, as well as considering qualified in-house candidates.
Jeers: To State Education Commissioner Rich Corcoran, who recently ordered the Monroe County School District to abide by the state order to return student to five-day classroom instruction. At a time when “home rule” is being challenged — specifically Key West — by the Legislature, the commissioner’s order comes off as heavy-handed and a blow to local leadership and decisions made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers: To the Key West High School girls lacrosse team, which continues its winning ways while notching at least 16 scores a game. The 6-1 Lady Conchs, who scored 17 in Wednesday’s win against Gulliver Prep, are on a roll that we hope continues for the season.
Cheers: To the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Monroe County. Vaccines are now available in multiple settings across the county, despite the confusion that surrounds how one may get registered for a vaccine.
Cheers: To Key West High School wrestler Max Ryan, who finished runner-up in his weight class in the finals of the Florida High School Athletic Association State Championship. Ryan became just the 10th state finalist in Conch history.
