Cheers: To the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for its decision to waive lobster trap tag rules for the year following Hurricane Ian. “Getting out of the way,” by removing bureaucratic hurdles, is a great first step in helping the industry recover.
Jeers: To the gas station owners throughout the Keys, but especially in Key West, who seem to be pocketing the 25.3 cents a gallon tax relief implemented by the State of Florida on Oct. 1. This tax was supposed to provide price relief to consumers, not pad the wallets of gas station owners.
Cheers: To President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for putting aside political differences and working together to aid the thousands in the state affected by Hurricane Ian. Wouldn’t it be nice if all our leaders could work together this way on everything?
Jeers: To those in and out of government who still don’t feel the hundreds of anchored boats throughout the Keys are not a serious problem. With more than 100 now ashore, and most of which will be salvaged at the expense of the taxpayers, this never-ending cycle needs to stop. The new mooring ball program can’t get here soon enough.
Cheers: To those who worked to get Monroe County approved to receive federal assistance for damages caused by Hurricane Ian. While our damage was, thankfully, not as bad as those north of us, we still had significant issues in some areas.
Jeers: To businesses and homeowners who use the aftermath of storms to dump garbage and trash on right-of-ways without considering the consequences. If you are not sure what to and how to properly dispose of storm debris, call your municipal office.