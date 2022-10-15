Cheers: To the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for its decision to waive lobster trap tag rules for the year following Hurricane Ian. “Getting out of the way,” by removing bureaucratic hurdles, is a great first step in helping the industry recover.

Jeers: To the gas station owners throughout the Keys, but especially in Key West, who seem to be pocketing the 25.3 cents a gallon tax relief implemented by the State of Florida on Oct. 1. This tax was supposed to provide price relief to consumers, not pad the wallets of gas station owners.