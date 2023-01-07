Cheers: To local, state and federal law enforcement as personnel continue to deal with the surge of migrants arriving in the Florida Keys. Local law enforcement especially is overwhelmed, and state assistance is being challenged, as well as the influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants grows daily.
Jeers: To the need for continued milling and paving on Bertha and First streets, and for upcoming road closures on Flagler Avenue. This roadwork was expected to be complete in December, but it continues on into the busiest time of the year in Key West, and along the busiest roads heading into Old Town.
Cheers: To the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s formal study on the impacts of “stored vessels.” While we all think we know the issue, our evidence is mostly anecdotal. A formal study will help provide facts to use in solving this long-standing issue.
Jeers: To all the third-party ticket sellers who instantly scoop up concert tickets for shows at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, and offer to resell them at embarrassingly high prices. The issue needs to be addressed by the Key West City Commission, as this was not the intent when millions of taxpayers’ dollars were used to build the venue.
Cheers: To the return of the magnificent weather the Florida Keys are known for, following a brief foray into winter.