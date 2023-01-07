Cheers: To local, state and federal law enforcement as personnel continue to deal with the surge of migrants arriving in the Florida Keys. Local law enforcement especially is overwhelmed, and state assistance is being challenged, as well as the influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants grows daily.

Jeers: To the need for continued milling and paving on Bertha and First streets, and for upcoming road closures on Flagler Avenue. This roadwork was expected to be complete in December, but it continues on into the busiest time of the year in Key West, and along the busiest roads heading into Old Town.