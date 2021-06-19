Cheers: To Veronica Stafford and the organizers of the Juneteenth celebration to be held in Key West this weekend. African Americans have made considerable contributions to the Keys and have had to endure many sacrifices along the way. This is hopefully a celebration that will continue well into the future.
Cheers: To Pride celebrations that recognize the importance of our LGBTQ community and their struggles for equality within our one human family.
Jeers: To those individuals, especially parents, who send their children to feed the Key deer so they may get action shots. Let’s remind locals and visitors that it is illegal to feed the Key deer. This practice can lead to their death.
Cheers: To the recent rainfall that was necessary to cut down on the increasing amount of dust everywhere. The rains have also led to more colorful hedges and vegetation.
Cheers: To retiring County Judge Ruth Becker for her three decades of service to our community. As one of the longest-seated judges in the state of Florida, her firm hand will be missed on the bench.
Cheers: To Patti McLauchlin, who was selected by the Key West City Commission in a surprise announcement to take over as city manager. She will serve in the role until her retirement in two years.
Jeers: To those who park illegally throughout Monroe County, which recently led County Commissioners to enact an increase in parking fines from $20 to $200. Predominately prompted by problems in the Upper Keys, the action is necessary to regain control of our parks, beaches and roadways.
— The Citizen