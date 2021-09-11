Cheers: Mixed with tears, for the United States of America on the 20th anniversary of the horrendous attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Flight 93. Amid numbing tragedy and legendary heroism, Americans stood as one against terrorism and senseless destruction. Today, we mourn those who perished and honor those who responded to the attacks with courage and selflessness.
Cheers: To Key West Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh, for having the courage to bring action in the interest of life safety regarding the Santa Clara Condominium condemnation. Absolutely no one wants to see hundreds of people put out on the street, or for the condo owners to lose the value in their homes. Unfortunately, when the alternative is a potential Surfside-esque tragedy, what other choice remains?
Jeers: To every elected official in Monroe County who voted to approve tax increases. These elected officials are all so quick to wring their hands and talk about the affordable housing crisis, then deflect any criticism of tax increases by explaining that “homesteaded” properties will see little effect. What they leave out is that rental properties are by their very nature “non-homesteaded,” so by default, renters will be carrying the bulk of the tax increases.
Cheers: To the dedicated crew at the Dolphin Research Center and veterinarian Dr. Scott Gearhart, who rescued a nearly 1,000-pound male manatee named Coco by removing monofilament fishing line from its flippers. Severe swelling of the appendages indicated rescuers were just in time to save Coco. Some 10% or nearly 800 manatees have died this year in Florida, setting a tragic record for this gentle and intriguing mammal. Coco’s survival is significant for a threatened population.
Cheers: To the 10 Florida school districts that have put the safety of students and their families first by defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school masking mandates. We hope the Monroe County School District, which currently has a mask mandate for adults but allows students to opt-out with permission of their parents, will join those districts and require masks for those vulnerable children.