Cheers: To our local Ukrainian residents and all who have been supporting the struggle of their friends and family in Ukraine. Regardless of our struggles locally, situations like this should make us appreciate how good we have it.
Jeers: To the idea of live-aboards as a solution to affordable housing. In an area where any new building has to be built as strong as a fortress, encouraging people to live in the most vulnerable situation possible is simply irresponsible. Do we forget the vast number of boats sunk and washed along the shore after every hurricane?
Cheers: To the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm, which re-opened this past weekend after a two-year closure due to COVID-19. The Animal Farm offers a wonderful reprieve from the hustle and bustle of life in the Florida Keys, while providing a new home for many, many animals.
Jeers: To the increasing number of scams targeting residents in the Florida Keys. From internet-based emails seeking gift cards as payment for bogus reasons, to workers preying on the elderly with unnecessary jobs and outrageous payment demands, all should be aware and diligent to not fall victim.
Cheers: To the average Keys employee who shows up for work every day and performs with a smile (most times), while struggling to balance the cost of paying more for everything from gas to daily necessities. Let’s be courteous and respectful to them.