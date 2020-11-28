Cheers: To all of the local organizations making extra efforts to secure resources to assist families and individuals whose needs have grown exponentially since the advent of COVID-19. These organizations — too numerous to list — epitomize the phrase, “we’re all in this together.” A heart-felt thanks goes out to each and every one. And a bonus cheer to so many in Key West wisely choosing not to travel and their loved ones staying home for safety as well. People are celebrating in simple dinners outside with a few “safe” friends and neighbors and truly giving thanks for blessings and avoiding the virus.
Jeers: To the Tourist Development Council, which recently garnered honors for its marketing of the Florida Keys as a tourist destination. While the award is deserved, the TDC needs to do a better job of informing would-be visitors to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Key West in particular. It’s a precarious position, but marketing to tourists could become a moot point if the infection rate in the Keys continues to climb as dramatically as it has recently.
Cheers: To the City of Key West and its volunteers for beginning the Crosstown Greenway Pilot Project this week. Improvements to this designated bicycle route have included a bike box, curb extensions and chicanes, making it easier for both bicyclists and motorists to share the road safely.
Jeers: To anyone that still denies the existence of the pandemic as we continue to see our loved ones, friends and community leaders succumb to this virus, which has proven to be deadly in cases. If you are not going to wear masks in public places, stay at home, get your shopping done online and do your meals take-out.
Cheers: To the volunteer committee seeking to find solutions to the affordable housing situation in Islamorada. Each member of the Achievable Housing Citizens Advisory Committee has an initiative on which to focus, and the committee recently surveyed residents on their concerns. Sounds like a plan that could be used in many communities throughout the Keys.
Jeers: To the continued controversy over an elected official’s residency on Election Day, which has prompted a lawsuit from the official’s opponent. Over the years, a variety of individuals have fallen into this same situation; the requirements are straight-forward — be a legal resident of the district for which you are seeking office as of Election Day. It shouldn’t be this difficult to define.
Cheers: To Key West police and code enforcement officers, who are challenged daily to ensure enforcement of the city’s mask rules. Their diligence is greatly appreciated amid constant confrontations and complaints from those who attempt to not comply.
