Cheers: To Monroe County for the approval of the MPOOP program, which mandates sewage pump-out facilities for every live-aboard marina in the Florida Keys. We were surprised to learn that less than a third of these marinas in the 120-mile chain of islands currently have the service. Which leads to ...
Jeers: To those live-aboards who do not utilize the available sewage pump-out facilities. It begs the question: Where is all that raw sewage currently going?
Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard, and others, working to evaluate and resolve the issue of two tankers that were sunk by a German U-boat containing large amounts of oil, nearly 80 years ago near the Dry Tortugas. Kudos to all those involved, including NOAA, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and Resolve, a contracted company.
Jeers: To the current uptick in violent crimes in the Florida Keys, including the death of a young man in Bahama Village, as well as a machete attack by two Marathon men and the arrest in the Upper Keys of a man who was found with a loaded Glock in his waistband during a traffic stop. With more and more people visiting the Keys, local law enforcement has its hands full.
Cheers: To the recent Juneteenth celebration in Key West. A day after June 19 was declared a federal holiday, the Southernmost City reveled in the news and in the spirit of the occasion. While experiencing a few bumps along the way, Veronica Stafford should be commended for her extraordinary efforts to bring together such a celebration.
Jeers: To the recent vote by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council to reduce the vessel bag limit for dolphin fish, which many Florida Keys anglers say does not go far enough to protect the highly sought-after species. The federal Department of Commerce still has to approve the new limit for it to become a regulation in South Atlantic waters.
— The Citizen