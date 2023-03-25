Cheers: To the return of the iconic J. Seward Johnson sculpture of Marilyn Monroe adorning the front of the Tropic Cinema. While sidewalk repairs were being made, the sculpture was removed and renovated. She returned to her rightful location on Monday, to the joy of island locals and visitors. Funding was required to repair and reinstall Marilyn, and donations are needed.
Jeers: To the impending return of the foul stench of rotting sargassum seaweed. While the algae serves a biological function for marine life and is a boon for offshore anglers, it often causes respiratory problems as it gathers and decomposes.
Cheers: To the City of Key West’s hiring of a new affordable housing czar, Tina Burns. She brings extensive experience dealing with Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Administration, and she has pledged to make addressing short-term versus long-term rentals a priority, which is desperately needed.
Jeers: To the continued need to educate riders of e-vehicles on the basic rules of the road: stopping at signs and light, using turn signals, having lights on the vehicles at night and alerting pedestrians when passing. Key West Police officers are out on the streets informing riders of these basic concepts, which takes them away from combatting other crimes in the city. If you don’t know the rules, get off the road.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Commissioners for approving Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s request to purchase three new Trauma Star helicopters. Although the price tag is steep — $52 million — the overall value to the Florida Keys community isn’t measured in dollars spent, but in lives saved.