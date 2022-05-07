Cheers: To the Key West Police Department’s new campaign to remind the public regarding the rules associated with e-bikes and the like. Let’s hope enforcement of said regulation is the next step.
Jeers: To the Margaritaville Beach House on Smathers Beach for continually blasting party music not only to its guests but also to its roughly 400 next-door neighbors at Key West by the Sea Condominium. Despite several meetings between condo owners and management and ongoing calls to Code Enforcement, the commotion goes on day and night — conveniently ending at the 10 p.m. deadline. What happened to good neighbors in Key West?
Cheers: To the City of Key West for finally discussing getting tougher on illegal transient rentals. While the ability to fine may be limited, the option to arrest offenders seems to be a viable option.
Jeers: To the coming changes to flood insurance for Florida Keys homeowners. We have seen quotes of prices going up as much as 1,500%. If you haven’t checked with your insurance agent recently, you need to.
Cheers: To the Florida Keys SPCA and numerous other volunteers who have worked wisely and humanely over the last 30 years to ameliorate what used to be a major feral cat problem. Previously one could not find a city block without some stray cats, gaunt and begging for food, often with mange and deformities. Tourists fed them, making problem worse. Catch and neuter programs were helpful, as were active SPCA efforts throughout the Keys.