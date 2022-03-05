Cheers: To the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for its common-sense adjustments of increasing limits on Goliath grouper and decreasing limits on dolphin. While neither limit change is universally popular, both are in the best interest of science and maintaining healthy fishing stocks.
Jeers: To the new phone area code being added to the Florida Keys. While we understand the inevitability of it, we still don’t like it!
Cheers: To our state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, for amending her bill concerning the limits on affordable housing restriction on certain properties. After initial pushback by various entities, the senator worked to find a solution on which both sides could agree. This is how the system should work, and we’re glad to see it did.
Jeers: To the Village of Islamorada and its scrapping of the “visioning” plan and the $55,000 down the drain. While a solution is still seemingly far away, the obvious lack of communication between the company hired to create the plan and those who had to approve it is a shameful waste of taxpayer dollars.
Cheers: To Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay for pushing the state to add Florida Highway Patrol staff to the Florida Keys. The Sheriff’s Office has bore the brunt of the increase in vehicular accidents on U.S. 1, while FHP has decreased personnel monitoring our highway.
Jeers: To the City of Key West, for its failure to do anything with the historic Diesel Plant in Bahama Village. It’s been 10 years since the city accepted the historic building from Keys Energy Services, and all there’s been is talk. And the same to those who oppose every idea brought up without presenting a viable idea of their own. Please, let’s not allow the building to be demolished through neglect.