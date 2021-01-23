Cheers: To Monroe County librarians and library personnel. Their shared belief in the power and beauty of the written word comes through as they work to keep adults and children happily reading away at home during the pandemic. They respond to requests by bringing books to the cars in masked safety.
Jeers: To the commutation of the sentence of former Cay Clubs head Fred Davis “Dave” Clark, who had served six years of a 40-year sentence for his involvement in one of the most infamous financial schemes in Florida Keys history. Clark was also ordered to turn over about $304 million for bank fraud and $3.3 million for obstructing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the judge ordered the forfeiture of specific overseas assets totaling about $2.6 million.
Cheers: To Publix Supermarkets for — albeit slowly — starting to vaccinate residents of the Florida Keys against COVID-19. We hope this is a harbinger of the wider and more accessible distribution of vaccines by private, public and not-for-profit health providers to protect us all against this dangerous virus.
Cheers: To Key West for banning the feeding of wild chickens. While some may have kind-hearted intentions, the unsanitary practice has long run afoul of residents dealing with the detritus and aggression of these overly-feisty flocks. They are also susceptible to become roadkill and the city does not need to be cleaning up animal carcasses or dealing with any more distractions that could lead to motor vehicular accidents.
Cheers: To every resident who realizes getting through this pandemic safely is a marathon. We need to breathe deeply and enhance our safety habits with mask wearing and distancing. The caseload is very high now and the super virulent strains are making their way through Florida. Hang on, strongly follow guidelines, the vaccine is coming.
Cheers: To Monroe County Commissioners for resisting the “charter status” proposal. Commissioners were wise to question its merits, voicing concerns about the designation giving the county the power to pre-empt Keys cities’ authority to pass local laws.
Cheers: To local resident Jay Pfahl, who, while quarantined in Colombia, found two previously undiscovered orchid species. The self-described “orchid addict” has more than 4,000 plants in his care.
Cheers: To Key West High School on the opening of its new Back Yard. The facilities include a multipurpose field for soccer, lacrosse, football among other sports, as well as a resurfaced track, new softball field, concession stands, bathrooms, press box and stands. Visitors to the refurbished facility are in for a treat.
— The Citizen