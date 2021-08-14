Cheers: To Project 9/11Up, a national program that can be seen in Key West as two, 8-ton pieces of concrete from the World Trade Center were brought to the Southernmost City on Tuesday with the assistance of Key West Art in Public Places. Artist Sandra Priest, of St. James City on Pine Island, Florida, created six historical structures, fine-tuning, engraving and polishing the pieces for display. One piece will be on display at the Key West Firehouse Museum on Grinnell Street, while the second piece will be placed on the sea floor next to the USS Vandenberg in the Upper Keys later this month. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, in which 2,996 people were killed.
Jeers: To the Florida Keys setting a record of new daily COVID-19 cases earlier this week. According to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, the Keys had 89 new cases on Tuesday, Aug. 10, with 11 of those being minors. And the state as a whole isn’t doing any better. “We’re are No. 1 for all the wrong reasons,” said local health department administrator Bob Eadie.
Cheers: To the seven artists recently selected to create original works to adorn Monroe County’s new government center and courthouse in Plantation Key. The selected artists are Christian Eckhart of Houston, Texas; Maureen Melville of Maclean, Virginia; Dayton Claudio of Chico, California; Lori Nozick of Miami; and Monroe County residents John David Hawver, Sally Binard and Lothar Speer. The Art in Public Places Committee selected the art in May.
Jeers: To the increasing number of manatee deaths throughout Florida. The state has set a record for manatee deaths with half of the year still to go, as 881 manatee deaths were recorded in a report updated July 23, surpassing the previous record of 830 in 2013. While boaters need to take extra care to watch for these docile creatures on the waterways, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report explains that the population suffered “unprecedented” mortality rates due to starvation along the Atlantic coast in the winter and spring.
Cheers: To all the Florida Keys businesses, especially the small businesses, that continue to operate and provide service even with the unavailability of a sufficient number of employees. While some have closed temporarily or reduced their hours, a good majority have seen their owners go back to putting in long hours so they may continue to keep our local economy moving in a positive direction.
— The Citizen