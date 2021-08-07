Cheers: To the beautiful exhibit at the Cooper Hewitt museum on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan of the designs of Suzie Zuzek, which led to the continuing Lilly Pulitzer clothing line, still ongoing. Zuzek drew more than 1,500 designs that were originally printed on fabric in Key West. The beauty of Key West speaks through this exhibit — a true memorial to one of our finest, and continuing until January 2022.
Jeers: To the continuing issue with derelict vessels throughout the Florida Keys. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff met with FWC board members this week to discuss the issue, which local government agencies and the FWC have struggled with for years.
Cheers: To Keys Energy for bringing its flag people to direct traffic for the power-line work along U.S. 1. Traffic is flowing dramatically better than the previous officers who were often seen in their air-conditioned, tinted-window FWC trucks.
Jeers: To those tourists who come to the Keys and forget they are human beings, such as the Port St. Lucie man who is accused of biting off part of another man’s ear. This type of reckless, repulsive behavior cannot be tolerated — here in the Florida Keys, or anywhere, for that matter.
Cheers: To Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and the city commission, who are pushing back against the rate increase request being sought by the current waste hauler. While the county approved the increase without a fight, some Key West officials are actually trying to hold them to the contract upon which they agreed. Worst case, the services could always go back out to bid.
Jeers: To the rising number of cases of COVID-19, both in the Florida Keys and throughout Florida. Have we not gone through this enough times to make the answer clear to all?
Cheers: To The College of the Florida Keys, which held a grand-opening ceremony Thursday for its Upper Keys Center in Key Largo. The center provides great opportunities for the residents of the Middle and Upper Keys to continue their education, in turn improve the quality of life for the entire community.