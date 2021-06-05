Cheers: To the moving ceremonies throughout the Florida Keys during the Memorial Day holiday, honoring those gave their lives in U.S. military service to ensure our freedoms. And a special shoutout to Key West for its newly installed memorial to the Montford Point Marines and the 13 Black Marines who were born in Key West. The new memorial is on display at the Memorial Garden in Bayview Park.
Cheers: To Emily Nixon, Deputy Director, and Suzie Bruels, Kitchen Director of SOS Foundation. The two young women are leaving Monroe County’s largest hunger relief agency for new opportunities. Nixon and Bruels helped oversee food pantry operations in Key West and Key Largo, and delivered healthy ready-to-eat meals to Keys children and seniors. The two did the organizational and administrative heavy-lifting to feed our hungry neighbors. Cheers and good luck.
Jeers: To the increasing number of golf carts traveling along the city’s busiest roadways. The carts used to be a rare and simple way to navigate the narrow streets of Key West. Somehow they have morphed into a dominant vehicle in our traffic scrum. Advertised as electric, many now are gas-eating, and belching unregulated pollution. Their seat belts are unused, and too many parents are using them for driving lessons for adolescents on our congested streets. Their drivers seem unaware that turn signals are on and drive merrily — and blinkingly — on and on. All love the left lane at very slow speeds, costing us all extra time and frustration. Is it not time for some limits?
Cheers: To the Coral Response Team at the Dry Tortugas National Park, whose quick action may help stave off the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease recently discovered at the pristine reefs there. The infectious disease, which was first reported near Miami in 2014, was discovered late last month, and team members immediately began treatment.
Cheers: To Key West philanthropist John Padgett and his Golden Fleece Foundation, both of which were recognized with the distinguished Community GEMS Award by the Monroe County School District for the enormous support given in many areas that support students. Padgett initiated the Take Stock in Children Program under the aegis of the Monroe County Educational Foundation to provide low-income students with the ability to obtain a college degree.
Jeers: To those individuals who fail to respect marine regulations and illegally harvest marine life in Florida Keys waters. In the past week, two people were arrested in separate cases, one involving the protected queen conch and the other taking spiny lobster out of season. Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward, who has been a staunch advocate of punishment for violators, said he will seek jail time for the two if they are convicted.
Cheers: To the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore, which is home-ported in Key West, following a trying period of deep-water rescues and, sadly, empty searches for migrants trying to make their way to the United States through the Florida Straits. At last count, at least 50 migrants had been interdicted on a variety of questionable sea-worthy vessel during the past two weeks.
