Cheers: To our governmental leaders recently elected to their positions. Mayor Teri Johnston, who won a third term recently, along with Key West City Commission members Mary Lou Hoover and Sam Kaufman, and Keys Energy Services Utility Board members Robert Barrios, Mona Clark and Steve Wells — all of whom ran unopposed — were sworn in this week.
Jeers: To the impending tax increases facing Monroe County residents. As is often the case, those who can least afford the increases are the ones who will likely suffer the most. Some government leaders fail to realize the increase in costs they use as reasons for raising taxes are the same costs each resident faces in their everyday life.
Cheers: To the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which has gone above and beyond to make the process of overhauling its rules and regulations — known as the Restoration Blueprint — as accessible as possible to the public. By using public and virtual meetings, as well as recently releasing a draft of its new management, Sanctuary officials are making sure residents have a say in the ecological future of the Keys.
Jeers: To the opponents of a plan to build a supermarket with adjacent affordable housing in the Upper Keys. At a time when affordable housing in the entire Keys is nearly non-existent, consideration of the developer’s plan — or the suggestion of viable alternatives, with the same result of increasing affordable housing — should be the starting point for the sides.
Cheers: To the federal authorities for their successful convictions in the long-running illegal labor-staffing case. We have to wonder, though: How is it all the companies that used these services with a wink and a nod to their legality get away without even a hand slap?
Jeers: To those individuals who continue to ignore and break the rules and regulations put in place to protect our fisheries, which are a major part of the economic engine of the Florida Keys. Thanks to local and state law enforcement, the culprits are frequently captured and penalized appropriately.