Cheers: To our governmental leaders recently elected to their positions. Mayor Teri Johnston, who won a third term recently, along with Key West City Commission members Mary Lou Hoover and Sam Kaufman, and Keys Energy Services Utility Board members Robert Barrios, Mona Clark and Steve Wells — all of whom ran unopposed — were sworn in this week.

Jeers: To the impending tax increases facing Monroe County residents. As is often the case, those who can least afford the increases are the ones who will likely suffer the most. Some government leaders fail to realize the increase in costs they use as reasons for raising taxes are the same costs each resident faces in their everyday life.