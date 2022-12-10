Cheers: To the Key West community, which turned out to support the city’s Holiday Parade. In one of the largest and longest parades in recent memory, families and friends took part in the festivities, which featured colorful costumes and fancy floats, as well as offering the fun and frivolity that defines Key West.

Jeers: To Key West city leaders who failed to realize, in the search for a new city manager, that the process falls within the state’s Government in the Sunshine law. The 43 applications are public record, despite those resumes being collected by a third party. The state’s Sunshine Law passed in 1967; there’s no reason anyone in government should not be aware of it.