Cheers: To the Key West community, which turned out to support the city’s Holiday Parade. In one of the largest and longest parades in recent memory, families and friends took part in the festivities, which featured colorful costumes and fancy floats, as well as offering the fun and frivolity that defines Key West.
Jeers: To Key West city leaders who failed to realize, in the search for a new city manager, that the process falls within the state’s Government in the Sunshine law. The 43 applications are public record, despite those resumes being collected by a third party. The state’s Sunshine Law passed in 1967; there’s no reason anyone in government should not be aware of it.
Cheers: To The College of the Florida Keys, which is accepting applications for its CFK Academy, a charter school on the college’s Key West campus. The academy will focus on a unique, project-based Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum, in an effort to provide vocational training for students and, ultimately, enhance the community’s pool of workers.
Jeers: To the increasing number of electric scooters and e-bikes cruising at high speeds along North Roosevelt Boulevard. Some of these “vehicles” travel along the boulevard at speeds that are dangerous to others traveling at slower speeds, such as walkers, and many of the “drivers” are distracted by their cellphones and headphones, and are oblivious to others.
Cheers: To the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which recently broke ground on a wetland restoration project on Big Pine Key. The project will restore more than 100 acres of land and 40 acres of mangrove forest, comprising the largest freshwater wetland in the Lower Keys.
Jeers: To the increase in trap-robbing cases in the Florida Keys. Since spiny lobster season opened in August, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reported numerous arrests, occasionally involving residents and commercial crews. The waters of the Florida are the livelihood for many, and these thefts only make life more difficult.