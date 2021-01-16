Cheers: To Key West Housing Authority Executive Director J. Manuel Castillo on his retirement from the position on Jan. 1. Castillo, who is staying on in a limited capacity to oversee the completion of housing units being developed between Key West and Conch, spent 30 years with the agency. Now is his chance to spend time with his three children, nine grandchildren and his first great-grandchild, who is due in February.
Jeers: To the yet-to-be captured man who has been spray painting swastikas throughout the Florida Keys. “I will not tolerate this symbol of hate and intolerance to be perpetuated by vandals in this community,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said this week. The sheriff is correct; this type of behavior can not be tolerated and the suspect, when captured, should be appropriately punished.
Cheers: For those able get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is one of the most important actions we can be taking right now. If our residents are vaccinated and have immunity, those with health vulnerabilities will have a bit more confidence to move about, and those who need to interact with the general public will do so with the confidence of knowing that they are unlikely to have their health compromised by the virus. Please get your shots when they are available.
Jeers: For the continued wait endured by many Monroe County residents who hope to receive the COVID-19 vaccines. After an initial allocation of 1,300 doses, the local health department said they would not be receiving any more from the state for at least a week. Meanwhile, the number of cases in the county continues to steadily rise. Operation Warp Speed should be called Operation What Speed?
Cheers: To Key West’s efforts to assess future development along North Roosevelt Boulevard, the city’s main thoroughfare. Following years-long road renovation work, surveys regarding types and sizes of businesses, intersections, landscaping and beautification recommendations seek to gain input from the public. Assessments include plans to amend city codes to increase buffers between buildings and residential areas, and stopping large-scale business proposals.
Jeers: To the proposal of making Monroe County a “charter government,” which would give the county pre-emptive powers to prevent Florida Keys municipalities from enacting laws that county commissioners oppose. After suffering a legislative defeat to “home rule” regarding sunscreen, cities throughout the Keys do not require another layer of oppressive bureaucracy. Other aspects of the proposal, such as allowing for the election of a strong mayor or county executive and creating non-partisan elections for commissioners, have much more merit. The county commission will discuss the proposals at its next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Cheers: To Key West International Airport as it adds another new airline to its itinerary. Allegiant Air announced this week it will begin offering direct service to and from Nashville, Tennessee. Alligiant is the second carrier in the past month to announce new service to Key West, following JetBlue’s decision to offer two new routes, Boston and New York. With the influx of passengers, the airport is taking many precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including its soon-to-be-named cleaning robot.
— The Citizen