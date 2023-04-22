Cheers: To new Key West City Manager Al Childress, who, as one of his first acts in his new role, proposed changing the agenda format for Key West City Commission. Commissioners agreed, and now public comment leads off the meeting, giving residents the chance to speak first to their elected officials.
Cheers: To Naval Air Station Key West and Capt. Beth Ragoli, for hosting the Southernmost Air Spectacular. The two-day event, featuring the world-famous Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, was not logistical concerns, all of which were handled in the utmost professional manner.
Cheers: To Jimmy Buffett, whose classic song, “Margaritaville,” was recently added to the National Registry, a list of sound recordings deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress. Key West’s favorite son wrote the song nearly 50 years ago, but it continues to resonate with the masses — drawing some to the Southernmost City.
Jeers: To the state Department of Emergency Management, which “mistakenly” sent text message alerts this week to residents’ cellphones — at 4:45 a.m. The agency realized its mistake, but also has asked residents to continue to remain attuned to the alarms. “Had this been a real emergency ...”