Cheers: To new Key West City Manager Al Childress, who, as one of his first acts in his new role, proposed changing the agenda format for Key West City Commission. Commissioners agreed, and now public comment leads off the meeting, giving residents the chance to speak first to their elected officials.

Cheers: To Naval Air Station Key West and Capt. Beth Ragoli, for hosting the Southernmost Air Spectacular. The two-day event, featuring the world-famous Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, was not logistical concerns, all of which were handled in the utmost professional manner.