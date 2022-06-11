Cheers: To all of the local organizations such as Ocean Reef Foundation, Ocean Reef Children’s Fund, Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation, Florida Blue, Baptist Health South, the Key West Noon Time Rotary and the Marathon Rotary, and the United Way of Collier County and the Florida Keys for showing their support to provide health care options for some of our most vulnerable residents. At a time when we appear to be divided on many issues, it is refreshing and encouraging to see so many organizations step in to fill a void that was created when AHEC lost its state appropriation.
Jeers: To Key West City Commissioners joining in the national chorus on gun safety with no concrete recommendations adding to the outcry. This is a reminder to our city leaders to focus on issues our residents beg them to work on and are in their arenas of responsibility.
Cheers: And relief, that the first named tropical weather pattern, while it dumped much water, left the Florida Keys no worse than it was before the storm. Hopefully, our severe weather season continues along this same path and gives residents who are still recovering the time to do so while sparing new residents the anxiety and complications of dealing with disaster and disaster relief.
Jeers: To the increase use of scooters and small motorized bikes on the portions of U.S. 1 with a speed limit of 55 mph. Scooters typically have engines that are less than 50cc and therefore do not have the capacity to operate at the 40 mph minimum required for the highways. For goodness sake, you put your life or the lives of others in danger when the traffic constantly has to pass a slow-moving scooter. Though not acceptable behavior, it leads to road rage as some motorists get indignant or see the scooter as the reason for their delayed commute. If you want two wheels, get a motorcycle with the proper horsepower.
Cheers: To the SOS Foundation’s Callahan Community Kitchen for daily preparing nearly 1,000 nutritious meals for children and delivering them to camps and childcare centers. This nutritional effort is supported by the Federal Summer Food Service Program to compensate for the absence of school nutritional programs in summer months.
Jeers: To the continued high price of gas that, according to a recent AAA survey, will hamper Florida residents’ plans to evacuate in the event of a hurricane. According to the survey, 42% said record-high prices, along with decreased availability of fuel, would make them less willing to leave their homes. Let’s hope for a very light hurricane season.
Cheers: To Dr. Corey Malcom in his role as the new Lead Historian at the Key West Library. Dr. Malcom has huge shoes to fill replacing the outgoing Tom Hambright. The historian position is more vital than ever, as history books will soon be the only remnants of so many components of our rapidly changing community.
Jeers: To the commercial fisherman recently charged with animal cruelty after a video surfaced of him tearing apart a live octopus. The heinous nature of the incident should rightfully serve as notice that this type of action to our marine wildlife will not be tolerated.
Cheers: To Gov. Ron DeSantis for vetoing the ill-conceived Everglades water bill. It’s heartening to see a politician split from their own party to protect the environment.
— The Citizen Editorial Board