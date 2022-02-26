Cheers: Repeatedly and exuberantly, to Tom Hambright, retiring after 36 years being Monroe County historian. Carefully organizing various historical records, he has compiled the fascinating history of the Florida Keys into accessible formats. Along the way, he has educated young and old about our Southernmost heritage. We are so fortunate to have had this dedicated, wise man determined to help us “never forget.”
Jeers: To the loss of the old Bottlecap Lounge, a locals favorite since it opened in 1934. In addition to offering a wide variety of “refreshments,” through the years it also served as a fundraising location for entities such as the Sister Season Fund, the Sunset Rotary Club and the Zonta Club, among others. Talk about area history.
Cheers: To the plans by the owners of Peary Court to add 33 units of “affordable workforce housing” in its major development plan. While other major changes are planned, the commitment to increasing affordable workforce housing is greatly appreciated by a community that continues to watch many members leave the area because of the shortage of affordable housing.
Jeers: To what seems to be an ever-increasing number of accidents along U.S. 1. As more and more tourists travel the Florida Keys, law enforcement and emergency personnel are being pushed to their limits. It’s beyond time for creative solutions to this problem.
Cheers: To the Navy fighter pilots performing advanced carrier landing practice these mornings. Their work allows us to enjoy our peaceful lives with our families, while people in Ukraine are now living in uncertainty and danger from an unprovoked attack by Russia. We earnestly hope for a quick resolution to this needless conflict.