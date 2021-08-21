Cheers: To the Nichols family and the Monroe County Commission for their work to designate Conch Key as a commercial fishing village, one of only three in the state. We have watched as development has steadily destroyed most of the working waterfront we have. Look at most any development and the protected area of “working waterfront” — agreed to in the development agreements — is often very hard to identify.
Jeers: To the increasing number of manatee deaths throughout Florida. The state has set a record for sea cow death — with nearly half of the year remaining. FWC Ofc. Bobby Dube points out Monroe County’s main cause of manatee deaths is boat strikes. Please keep a watchful eye for these docile creatures on our Florida Keys waterways.
Cheers: To Monroe County, the City of Key West and the Key West Housing Authority for finally coming to an agreement to save the Poinciana Gardens senior living facility. Let’s hope this arrangement not only provides proper, affordable housing for our senior population, but also helps the facility reach a point where it is self-sufficient.
Jeers: To those labor-staffing business owners recently indicted on charges of conspiracy to harbor non-resident aliens and induce them to remain in the country, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Three of the companies have been or are based in Key West. In essence, this is human trafficking. Kudos to those agencies investigating these crimes.
Cheers: To Mayor Teri Johnston for her pushback on trash hauler Waste Management’s price increase request. The mayor contends that city reports show Waste Managment has not been fulfilling its obligations under the current contract. We look forward to seeing those reports.
Jeers: To some Key West City Commissioners who whined about negative emails from voters about inaction of the city attorney on a cruise ship ordinance. Some complained they didn’t like “cut-and-paste” messages from constituents. When voters write to commissioners to express their concerns, using a template to do so doesn’t make those concerns less valid.
Cheers: To and for all organizations requiring and individuals choosing to wear masks indoors and in areas where there is increased risk of transmitting the COVID-19 virus. The Delta variant is spreading, even among those who are fully vaccinated, and it is easy enough for adults to take it home to their unsuspecting children who do not yet qualify for a vaccine. The children represent our future; wear a mask and observe safe protocols.
Jeers: To the individuals who, despite the evidence, continue to argue for personal choice as their only reason to not wear a mask. Someone indicated that a parent in one of the school districts in Florida told the school administrators that since mask wearing is a personal choice that their daughter will wear a mask, but she will also wear a tube top and short-shorts to class because it is her personal choice. It is just getting absurd.
— The Citizen