Cheers: To the Greater Miami & The Keys American Red Cross volunteers who continue to respond to the surge of home fires sweeping through the Keys — 14 since last July. Many of those blazes were not just single homes, but multifamily and apartment fires. Most recently, the Red Cross provided emergency aid to three children and three adults in a mobile home fire last week in Key West. The Red Cross is the only nonprofit in the Keys providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services and other support to victims of disasters.
Cheers: To newly selected Key West City Manager Al Childress. He brings with him years of experience and a fresh set of eyes to look at some of the issues the city has struggled with for decades.
Cheers: To the settlement of the lawsuit between the City of Marathon and the environmentally minded group FOLKS. With Marathon being one of the last local municipalities to use shallow wells to dispose of effluent, it is a shame it took a lawsuit to get them eliminated.
Cheers: To the Harry S. Truman Little White House Museum on its annual gathering of presidential descendants. The event helps remind the world of the diversity of attractions that draw people, even presidents, to the Florida Keys.
Jeers: To the insane traffic that seems worse than ever this year. We can’t help but wonder that, as we continue to attempt to build ourselves out of a housing crisis in the name of “affordable housing,” things won’t get even worse. Reminds one of the quote by Winston Churchill: “I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.”