Cheers: To the Greater Miami & The Keys American Red Cross volunteers who continue to respond to the surge of home fires sweeping through the Keys — 14 since last July. Many of those blazes were not just single homes, but multifamily and apartment fires. Most recently, the Red Cross provided emergency aid to three children and three adults in a mobile home fire last week in Key West. The Red Cross is the only nonprofit in the Keys providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services and other support to victims of disasters.

Cheers: To newly selected Key West City Manager Al Childress. He brings with him years of experience and a fresh set of eyes to look at some of the issues the city has struggled with for decades.

Tags

Recommended for you