Cheers: To all those who have volunteered to be vaccinated. While we respect that some have differing thoughts, the only way we move on is for everyone to put service above self and get the shot.
Jeers: To the City of Key West for its lack of action regarding the Fredrick Douglass Black Educators Memorial Project. After five years of promises, the city commission needs to gets serious about the project. The city commission’s recent meeting is a much-needed step in the right direction.
Cheers: To the Key West firefighters, police officers and Public Works employees who quickly cleaned up an hydraulic fluid spill on North Roosevelt Boulevard. While traffic was a mess, the roadway wasn’t, thanks to the efforts of all involved.
Jeers: For the Key West City Commission agenda error that allowed the Mallory Square grant item to be approved by mistake. It was only weeks ago an entire meeting had to be cancelled because of a lack of notice. These kinds of mistakes are unprofessional and unacceptable. Mayor Teri Johnston said she will add a resolution at the next meeting to rescind the approval.
Cheers: To the City of Marathon and its recently held local business roundtable discussion, which aimed to take a deeper look at the issues of affordable housing, vacation rentals and the lack of workers for area business. While many voiced frustration with those problems, possible solutions were discussed and a follow-up meeting is in the works.
— The Citizen