Cheers: To the Key West City Commission for quickly realizing the possibility of a state bill passing that would require all live-aboard boaters in the Florida Keys to move their boats every three months and discussing ways to mitigate the impact on local boat owners “living on the hook.” Options being considered include expanding the 140-anchor Garrison Bight mooring field, and creating some new mooring fields, which would give live-aboards more places to go every three months. And Monroe County has been looking into new mooring fields options, including Jewfish Creek, Buttonwood Sound on the bayside in Key Largo and one in Boca Chica Basin.
Jeers: To the ever-worsening pothole at the corner of White and Eaton streets. It’s nearly time to contact the Port Authority about this.
Cheers: To the Coastal Water Revitalization volunteers who recently plucked myriad plastics from the sargassum seaweed in the Upper Keys. The group has been organizing community cleanups with the intent of removing as many micro-plastics as possible from Florida Keys waters.
Jeers: To those who continue to put the lives of Key deer in danger by feeding them “human” food, which is not good for the health of this endangered species. Additionally, feeding the deer makes them fear human beings less, and brings them to roadways in search of food, which puts them in danger of being struck by vehicles in the area.
Cheers: For the new PBS documentary on Ernest Hemingway, painstakingly prepared by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick and simply called “Hemingway.” Key West is in view a lot, including the home bought for them by Arkansas family of Pauline Pfeiffer, his second wife. Ernest then found third wife, accomplished war correspondent Martha Gellhorn, sitting in Sloppy Joe’s. The series is a fair assessment of Hemingway’s life and impact on American literature and culture. The eight years he spent in Key West were pivotal to his career.
Jeers: For the lack of street lighting along the stretch of U.S. 1 from Mile Marker 100 to Mile Marker 104, prompting the area’s Fire and EMS district to reach out to the Monroe County Commission, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez for assistance in ending the horrifying traffic accidents in the area.
Cheers: To the Bahama Village Community Center project finally moving forward. The proposal would provide the area with a two-story building that would house a large, multipurpose main hall, classrooms and a commercial kitchen, as well as offices and “incubator” space for the development of small local businesses, and a large studio where the Bahama Village Music Program can hold student rehersals.
Jeers: To Key West’s trash contractor, Waste Management, for requesting a rate increase almost a year before their current contract expires. Even worse is the fact that the request asks for a disproportionate increase in the recycling fees, which will only serve to dissuade recycling. Is Monroe County next up for a similar increase request?
— The Citizen