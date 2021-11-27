Cheers: To the South Florida Symphony, which opened its season recently in Key West. Most attendees chose to wear masks, which were optional, making a safer experience. The commitment and talent of Maestra Sebrina Alfonso makes the symphony an uplifting cultural experience for the Keys. Special praise is due for facilitating attendance of children and parents.
Jeers: To the as-yet-unnamed State Representative who drafted legislation to literally abolish the City of Key West. While he may have found this funny, a bill such as this has absolutely no chance of even making to the House floor, and serves only to fan the flames discontent between some in Key West and Tallahassee. Grow up!
Cheers: To Keys residents who make room at their Thanksgiving tables for those who would otherwise be alone that day. Many no longer have close family members nearby or are unable to travel to a distant dinner. By tradition, Thanksgiving foods are prepared in large amounts and the day dazzles when sharing the meal.
Jeers: To the continuing rise in fuel costs, brought about by the leaders of OPEC. While the political wheeling and dealing goes on, it’s motorists here and throughout the nation feeling the pain in our bank accounts. A recent move by the current administration to tap into the government’s reserves may help, but the global community needs to work together.
Cheers: To the Key West City Commission, which recently addressed the mooring ball issue. By accepting the 100 new mooring ball plan previously agreed to by the Monroe County Commission, legislation can now move on to the state and hopefully move our community toward some kind of sanity when it comes to the derelict boat issue.