Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard, which has been extremely busy this season with numerous marine rescues, drug-smuggling arrests and an influx of migrants attempting to reach our shores. Our thanks go out to all of those crew members and leaders who protect our island and save many boaters from a watery death.
Jeers: To the understaffed Key West International Airport, which continues to add new airlines and more flights than it can capably handle. From passengers waiting more than 30 minutes on the tarmac to deplane due to lack of equipment, to the standing-room-only departure and baggage claim areas, it’s time to rethink this “progress” and pace new business expansion with the services the airport is currently equipped to provide.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Key West Police Department, whose hard work has helped to continually reduce the amount of crime throughout the island chain. As the state crime rate dropped for the 50th consecutive year, so have a majority of the crimes in Key West and Monroe County. Additionally, both agencies recorded clearance rates higher than the state average.
Jeers: To the ever-increasing outlaw culture among the live-aboard community in and around Wisteria Island, as evidenced by this week’s arrest of two gun-brandishing boaters who threatened the lives of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers on social media and in person. What else needs to happen before we find ways to avoid more felonies — and possibly deaths — from occurring?
Cheers: For the return of Paradise to The Key West Citizen. The newspaper’s special section is well-known for providing throughout coverage of events, shows and performances in the Florida Keys, and its absence was felt by the reading public. Look for increased coverage in the coming weeks.
Jeers: To Gov. Ron DeSantis, for signing legislation that overturns the Key West referendum limiting the number and size of cruise ships coming into ports and the number of passengers and crew on the vessels who can disembark. Whatever your thoughts are on whether the cruise lines should or should not be coming to the Southernmost City, the fact remains that the vote of the community has been disregarded. This is not how government is supposed to work.
— The Citizen