Cheers: To Key West city officials for finally reporting Pier B cruise ship size violations to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which enforces submerged land leases. The scofflaw operators of Pier B quickly lawyered up to get a 60-day reprieve from state action. We hope the state cracks down on these abuses and the city continues to call out violations.
Jeers: To the early start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which comes in the form of resurging Pacific Hurricane Agatha. Currently, the rain we are experiencing from this tropical depression is a harbinger for what looks to be a busy season.
Cheers: To all the boat captains who safely take out thousands of tourists and guests on various excursions every day. While our water adventures can make vacationing in the Keys the trip of a lifetime, we must all remember the ocean is inherently dangerous and a minute’s lapse can end in tragedy, as it did Monday at the Old Seven-Mile Bridge.
Jeers: To the ever-increasing number of migrants from Cuba and Haiti making the dangerous trek across the Florida Straits to reach the United States. Turmoil in those respective countries is the impetus for the voyages, and those countries must address the reasons why so many are risking their lives to leave.
Cheers: To the high number of Florida Keys high school graduates who are continuing their education at the college level. Equally impressive is the number of former students who have chosen to attend vocational or trade schools, join the military or jump directly into the workforce. Whatever choice is made, all are wished the best of luck in their future endeavors.