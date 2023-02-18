Cheers: To the City of Key West Transit Department’s Key West Rides program, which has experienced wildly increased ridership since its inception last November. The program, which provides on-demand transit service, is an obvious success, and much needed in our community.
Jeers: To the increase in violent crimes throughout the Florida Keys. Add to this the increase in drug arrests, specifically fentanyl, and it becomes clear the problems are in need of immediate attention and resolution. And cheers to those in law enforcement taking every possible step toward a solution.
Cheers: To the Lower Keys Guides Association, which recently renewed it funding of the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, which will likely lead to increased collaboration between the organizations in developing science-based programs to conserve the Lower Keys permit fishery, an important part of the local economy.
Jeers: To the state’s challenge to a variety of taxing districts, such as the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District. While no one likes to have to pay taxes, there are occasions where the cost in the long run is worth the price we pay: Thanks to FKMCD, outbreaks of mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika and dengue fever have been far and few between, unlike other areas of the state.
Cheers: Albeit a light cheer, to the Key West City Commission and Mayor Teri Johnston for selecting the city’s next manager, replacing the retiring Patti McLauchlin. Although the process was not without problems, the choice was made, and Albert Childress is expected to be on-scene by April 1.
Jeers: To writers and reporters who continually use verbs incorrectly. It has become commonplace to hear newscasters and reports saying things like, XXX defending his YYY or members urging officials to vote. When did a gerund or a participle become a verb on its own?
Cheers: To the city’s work on the historic Diesel Plant, one of the last major projects of retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. As demolition work continues, McLauchlin’s words remain a driving force: “First and foremost, we wanted to treat it with respect.”