Cheers: To the City of Key West Transit Department’s Key West Rides program, which has experienced wildly increased ridership since its inception last November. The program, which provides on-demand transit service, is an obvious success, and much needed in our community.

Jeers: To the increase in violent crimes throughout the Florida Keys. Add to this the increase in drug arrests, specifically fentanyl, and it becomes clear the problems are in need of immediate attention and resolution. And cheers to those in law enforcement taking every possible step toward a solution.