Cheers: To the many Key West and Keys residents who showed their disgust for the recent acts of vandalism against the Southernmost Point buoy and for those who offer rewards for the capture and punishment of the criminals.
Jeers: To the two men nearly succeeded in destroying one of the most iconic landmarks in Key West. Add another layer of jeer to place those two in a special category for their stupidity in not even thinking there would be cameras recording at the site.
Cheers: To the ongoing recovery in the Keys despite the continuing pandemic. While there are still clear signs of danger from a deadly and persistent virus, Keys residents seem to be doing their part by getting vaccinated and tested when necessary.
Jeers: To the continued exorbitant gas prices in Key West and the gas stations charging the high prices. There is absolutely no justification for gas to be $1 a gallon more in Key West than just up the road — other than greed.
Cheers: To the return of the retired U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, following a few weeks in dry dock in Tampa. It’s always a pleasure to visit her at the Truman Waterfront Park.
Jeers: To newly elected Marathon City Councilman Trevor Wofsey, who was arrested on domestic battery charges. As with the recent arrest of now former County Commissioner Eddie Martinez, this kind of behavior is beyond unacceptable.
Cheers: To Trauma Star program, which quickly and safely flew more than 1,300 people in medical difficulty to appropriate Miami hospitals in 2021. This emergency service, the result of the cooperation of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lower Keys Medical Center and Monroe County Fire Rescue, is free to residents.
Jeers: To the ever-increasing exodus of Cubans to the Keys. While the reasons for their voyages are understandable, the dangers they face on the open waters of the Florida Straits should serve as reminder to all of us of the freedom we as Americans so often take for granted.
Cheers: To the first of many courses in homeownership to be held for Bahama Village residents with the upcoming Lofts of Bahama Village affordable housing development in mind. The aim of the courses is to make the arduous process of homeownership a little bit easier.