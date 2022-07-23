Cheers: To Hometown Key West, for its candidate forum held earlier this week. The event brought together candidates for a variety of state and local races, but more importantly, it gave voters a chance to hear each reply to questions that concern all of us.
Jeers: To those scofflaws who continue to put the lives of others at risk while trying to elude law enforcement along U.S. 1. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has said it many times: We have one road in and out of the Florida Keys — you aren’t going to get away from deputies.
Cheers: To the Marathon Turtle Hospital, which continues to rescue injured and suffering sea turtles, nurses them back to health and releases them to their home in the ocean. In addition, staff are fitting rehabilitated turtles with tracking devices to learn more about their migration habits.
Jeers: To all the local taxing authorities who voted to raise taxes. It bears saying again that property tax increases only exacerbate the housing crisis. Increases fall not just on “vacation homes,” but also on regular rentals as well. Landlords often have no choice but to pass those increases to the workers, who are already just making it.
Cheers: Albeit cautiously, to the upcoming Key West International Airport renovations. They are badly needed, but are sure to be a tricky proposition to complete.