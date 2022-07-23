Cheers: To Hometown Key West, for its candidate forum held earlier this week. The event brought together candidates for a variety of state and local races, but more importantly, it gave voters a chance to hear each reply to questions that concern all of us.

Jeers: To those scofflaws who continue to put the lives of others at risk while trying to elude law enforcement along U.S. 1. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has said it many times: We have one road in and out of the Florida Keys — you aren’t going to get away from deputies.