Cheers: To Monroe County government’s efforts during the past five years to reduce flood insurance rates. Monroe County is part of the voluntary Community Rating System, which provides discounts to most of the nearly 14,400 National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholders in unincorporated Monroe County. Those policyholders can expected to receive new automatic CRS premium discounts of 35% beginning April 1. This is an increase from the current 25% discount. Originally thought to be classified as a Class 4, the county will be designated as a Class 3.
Jeers: To the current influx of visitors to the Southernmost City — including throngs of Spring Breakers — who continue to ignore the city’s request to “mask up” in public. Nationally, nearly 20% of Americans have received a second vaccination to fight off COVID-19, but there still are a lot of people who have not. It’s not a question of “rights:” It’s a matter of common decency and consideration of others. That might be a foreign concept to some.
Cheers: To the return of white-crown pigeons to the Florida Keys. This near-threatened bird is at risk of extinction because of hunting and habitat loss. They are the “Maserati” of birdom as they are sleek, fast-flying and handsome. They are eating the berries on our hardwoods and nest in the mangroves.
Jeers: To the Monroe County Commission for unanimously approving $8,000-a-year raises for administrative aides to commissioners Eddie Martinez and Craig Cates, at a time when the county is struggling financially and the commission agreed earlier this fiscal year to not give raises or cost-of-living adjustmentst to all other county employees. The argument that the aides work hard and do not have long-term job security — because they could lose their jobs once the commissioners leave office — can apply to nearly anyone, especially the aides to the other commissioners.
Cheers: To the Key West Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies who worked together to locate and apprehend one of Monroe County’s most-wanted fugitives. Their combined efforts took investigators to Mexico, where Yosbel Flores-Rodriguez, who was wanted on a $10 million bond, was captured and deported to the United States.
— The Citizen