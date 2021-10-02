Cheers: To least terns and the Truman Waterfront ballfield construction crew for accomodating each other. Least terns choose to lay eggs and raise young on gravel. A breeding group had productively followed this process on the flat gravel roof of the old PAL gym. Its destruction resulted in gravel piles on the future ballfield, and the terns adapted, laid eggs and raised chicks while construction crews kindly waited until young and parents flew off. We worry about more gravelled areas being available to support tern breeding next year.
Jeers: To the increasing number of visitors to the Florida Keys who ignore rules and regulations regarding the taking of marine life. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has made it their mission to inform the public of its rules and regulations, yet FWC and other marine law enforcement officers are constantly citing — and occasionally arresting — violators in our local waters.
Cheers: To Venice, Italy our de facto sister city. Struggling from too many tourists, they have banished cruise ships from the city proper. To celebrate recovery from COVID-19 lockdown, city officials and local artisans there built a gigantic wooden floating violin. It recently traversed the Grand Canal with a string quartet on board playing Vivaldi, a native of Venice. Perhaps our tourist-bedraggled city could come up with a similar spirit-lifting event. A huge, floating guitar playing Jimmy Buffet? A group of actors reciting Tennessee Williams one-liners?
Jeers: To the reckless idiot who crashed head-on into an ambulance with lights flashing on the Seven-Mile Bridge coming over the hump. This is the nightmare scenario many fear when they drive across the bridge; to see it actually happen leaves us incredulous. We hope this driver, who has yet to be apprehended, ends up in jail for a long time.
Cheers: To Monroe County for clearing the first hurdle of a $2.6 billion grant to increase the Florida Keys’ resiliency. The signing of an initial report by the commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineering is a significant step in the approval process. Great work by those in the county government who have been working this.